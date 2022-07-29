Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unity Software Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of U opened at $37.57 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

