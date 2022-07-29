Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,780,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,604,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,653,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,433,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,816,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $29.23 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.