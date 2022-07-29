Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

