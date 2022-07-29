Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.89. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

