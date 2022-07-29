Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.49. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,361. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $489.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $69,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.