Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.49. 1,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,361. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $489.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.
Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares
In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $69,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,842.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
