British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,953.33 ($47.63).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) target price on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($37.35) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.54) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($48.19) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($46.99) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,252.50 ($39.19) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,489.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,327.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.92). The company has a market cap of £73.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,139.36.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

