British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the June 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

British Land Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,917. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

British Land Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.99) to GBX 540 ($6.51) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.67.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

