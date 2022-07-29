Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after buying an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after buying an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after buying an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after buying an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,403,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $534.10 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

