Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) & Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Critical Contrast

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broadmark Realty Capital and Hammerson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hammerson 2 1 0 0 1.33

Risk and Volatility

Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Broadmark Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Broadmark Realty Capital is more favorable than Hammerson.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Hammerson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadmark Realty Capital $120.54 million 8.26 $82.49 million $0.61 12.30 Hammerson $185.36 million 0.21 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Profitability

This table compares Broadmark Realty Capital and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadmark Realty Capital 66.29% 7.83% 7.36% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Broadmark Realty Capital beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

