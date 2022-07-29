Brokerages Set Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Price Target at $8.63

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLAY shares. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enel from €9.25 ($9.44) to €9.75 ($9.95) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €8.50 ($8.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enel from €9.50 ($9.69) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.39) to €9.00 ($9.18) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enel Cuts Dividend

About Enel

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

(Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.