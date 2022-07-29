Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

LSI Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

LYTS stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

