Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $53.25

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

