Brokers Issue Forecasts for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of IART stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

