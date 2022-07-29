Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives C$43.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

BEP.UN opened at C$48.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$39.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.27%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

