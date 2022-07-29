Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 6,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

