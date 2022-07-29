Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.
NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 6,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.
