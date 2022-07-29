Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 178,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 85.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

BRKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

