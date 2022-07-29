Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.36.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.