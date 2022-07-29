C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 6.9 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $465,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 109,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

