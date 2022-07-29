Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 116,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 700,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 52,459 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $90.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72.

