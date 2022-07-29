Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

REET stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

