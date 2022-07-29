Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.2% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $190,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 298,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $409.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

