Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 271.8% from the June 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 765,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 674,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $12.94 on Friday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

