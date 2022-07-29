Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Raised to C$8.00 at ATB Capital

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CFW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CFW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,208. The firm has a market cap of C$184.15 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.70. Calfrac Well Services has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$294.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$305.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

