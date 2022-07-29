California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $122,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 85.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.16 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

