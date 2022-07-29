California Public Employees Retirement System Has $138.91 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 35,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Norfolk Southern worth $138,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,083,369,000 after buying an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,696,343,000 after buying an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after buying an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

NYSE NSC opened at $244.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

