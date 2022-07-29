California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,224 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $134,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $146.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

