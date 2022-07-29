Callaway Golf (ELY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

Shares of ELY stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callaway Golf

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 192,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,606,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,457,000 after purchasing an additional 167,832 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,396,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELY. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

