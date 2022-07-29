Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

