Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $187.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.