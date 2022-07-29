Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 32 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $55,104,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Trading Up 2.6 %

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $659.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

