Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 133.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,167,000 after buying an additional 1,463,199 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,184 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,409,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,762,000 after acquiring an additional 796,051 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.71 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

