Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FNDA opened at $49.14 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

Further Reading

