Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $639,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 897,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121,581 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 161.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 68,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 152,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

