Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $918,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.90. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

