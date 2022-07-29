Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,004,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.