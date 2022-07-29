Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO opened at $41.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.