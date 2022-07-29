Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

ACN stock opened at $303.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $2,741,277 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

