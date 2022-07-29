Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 5,298 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

