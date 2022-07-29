Camden National Bank Buys 1,640 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after buying an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

