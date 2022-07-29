Camden National Bank Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Camden National Bank lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.8% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 93,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 933,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

Chubb stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.75. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $164.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.