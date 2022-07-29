Camden National Bank Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

