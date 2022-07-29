Camden National Bank Purchases 25,059 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Camden National Bank raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,059 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $130,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 103,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $77.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

