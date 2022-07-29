Camden National Bank Sells 1,411 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after purchasing an additional 389,243 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,482 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after acquiring an additional 146,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after acquiring an additional 193,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

