Camden National Bank Sells 4,256 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 553,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,349 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,366,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

