Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Camtek Price Performance

Camtek stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80. Camtek has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

