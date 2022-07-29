Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Camtek had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Camtek stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.80. Camtek has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camtek by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.
