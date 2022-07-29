Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $45.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.82.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
