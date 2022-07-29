Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $510.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $615.00 to $510.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOW. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.26.

Shares of NOW opened at $428.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.82. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

