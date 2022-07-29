Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,753 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $280,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,343,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,710,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $125.95. 47,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

