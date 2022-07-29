Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Canuc Resources Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, extraction, and development of precious and base metal projects, and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that includes 26 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits covering an area of 851.9 hectares located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.