Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

